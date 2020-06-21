|
Cheryl Thompson, 57, of Hanover Twp., passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Newark, N.J., on July 16, 1962, the daughter of the late George and Dora Grendzinski Dewey Jr.
She was employed for the past 12 years by HBC, Wilkes Barre, as a warehouse associate. She was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp.
Cheryl loved spending time with her beloved family, especially with her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener; planting flowers was her specialty. She enjoyed the family vacation trips to the Jersey Shore and loved her pets.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Bruce Dewey.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, John Thompson; sons, Jeremy Thompson and his wife,
Alison, Allentown; Derrick Thompson and his fiancée', Megan Hughes, Wilkes Barre; daughter, Melissa Thompson, Hanover Twp.; brother, Patrick Dewey and his wife, Melissa, Hanover Twp.; sister, Stella Stempien and her husband, Steve, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Makenna, Shea and Michael; nephews, Noah and Evan Dewey, numerous cousins; beloved furry companions, Zophia and Goldie.
Funeral services will be held at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with Rev. James McGahagan officiating.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge at bcfanimalrefuge.org.