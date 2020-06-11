|
Chester F. Ketcham, also known as "Grumpy," 52, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, after battling several health issues resulting from a spider bite.
Born Dec. 18, 1967, in Newton, N.J. He was a talented artist, certified HVAC tech, Barber, Carpenter, he was a "jack of all trades." Chester spent his time making those he loved happy. He was always the first one to offer you a ride. You might have ended up in Texas or North Carolina on one of those rides! He was the meaning of a true friend. He loved going for rides, listening to music and staying busy. He was an avid animal lover as well. You might have seen him with his pal, Mugsy, riding through town in a duffel bag, on a scooter.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Rosemary Adams Oakes; stepfather, George W. Oakes; brother, William J. Adams; and maternal grandparents, Chester and Beverly Adams.
Surviving are his sister, Rosemary Ketcham Meininger, Edwardsville; and brother, David W. Ketcham, Reidsville, N.C.; several nieces, Victoria Mikolaitis, Dallas; Jennifer Meininger, Edwardsville; Krisit Cameron, Edwardsville; Stephanie and Brittany Ketcham, both from Plymouth; nephews, James Meininger, Edwardsville; Bill Adams, Lake Silkworth; Rich Adams, Swoyersville; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew; but his favorite was his great-great-niece, Nevaeh Meininger, who he called "NOVA," they had a special bond and Chester will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service and celebration of life and freedom will be held at the convenience of family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020