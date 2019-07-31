Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Ruminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Joseph Ruminski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Joseph Ruminski Obituary
Chester Joseph Ruminski, 63, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 26, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, Chester was the son of the late Stanley and Victoria Ziemba Ruminski.

Chester was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area High School and belonged to St. Faustina Parish. He worked for Bertels can company until it closed.

Besides his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Ruminski.

Chester is survived by his sister, Paula and her husband, Gerald Shemanski; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service.

Chester will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now