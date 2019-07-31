|
|
Chester Joseph Ruminski, 63, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born March 26, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, Chester was the son of the late Stanley and Victoria Ziemba Ruminski.
Chester was a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area High School and belonged to St. Faustina Parish. He worked for Bertels can company until it closed.
Besides his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Ruminski.
Chester is survived by his sister, Paula and her husband, Gerald Shemanski; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service.
Chester will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019