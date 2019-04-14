Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Michael Ostrowski II. View Sign

Chester Michael Ostrowski II, 44, of Clifton Twp., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.



He was born in Scranton on Dec. 5, 1974, and was the son of Chester M. Ostrowski and Ann Marie Wilk Ostrowski.



Chester was a member of St. Catherine's Church, Moscow. He was a 1993 graduate of North Pocono High School. He worked 15 years for James Eagen and Sons Co., West Wyoming, and was currently working for Filer Construction Company.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Kolbie, Springbrook; and his daughter, Joscelyn, Springbrook. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Kerry Gardner his fiancé, Heather Quinn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert Simon officiating. Friends may call for visitation Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass. Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Online condolences may be made to

Chester Michael Ostrowski II, 44, of Clifton Twp., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.He was born in Scranton on Dec. 5, 1974, and was the son of Chester M. Ostrowski and Ann Marie Wilk Ostrowski.Chester was a member of St. Catherine's Church, Moscow. He was a 1993 graduate of North Pocono High School. He worked 15 years for James Eagen and Sons Co., West Wyoming, and was currently working for Filer Construction Company.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Kolbie, Springbrook; and his daughter, Joscelyn, Springbrook. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Kerry Gardner his fiancé, Heather Quinn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert Simon officiating. Friends may call for visitation Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass. Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.

255 McAlpine St.

Duryea , PA 18642

570-457-4387 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close