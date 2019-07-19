Chester Stachniewicz, 90, a resident of Kingston and formerly of Simpson Street, Swoyersville, peacefully passed into eternal life on Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center, where he was recently a guest.



His loving wife is Bernadine Vidunas Stachniewicz. Chester and Bernadine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019.



Born Aug. 8, 1928, in Swoyersville, Chester was the son of the late Stanley Stachniewicz and Pauline Klimaszewski Wiliszewski Stachniewicz.



Chester was raised in Swoyersville and attended the former Swoyersville High School.



Family was the center of Chester's life and he cherished every moment he had with his loved ones. His children, grandchildren and great-grandson were his passion in life, and he was so very proud of each of their accomplishments. Although his presence will be deeply missed, he will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, a supportive father, and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.



Prior to his retirement, Chester was employed as a machine operator by the former American Cyanamid, Hazleton. In his earlier years, he was employed by the former Blue Ribbon Cake Company, Kingston.



Chester was actively involved in his local chapter of the United Steelworkers Union, serving as its past president. He also served for some years as a member of the former Swoyersville School Board.



A man of great faith, Chester was a life member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville, and was a member of its Holy Name Society. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.



Chester took great enjoyment in planting his annual vegetable garden, tending to his flower garden, and having a good political conversation. He was also a great fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Philadelphia Phillies.



In addition to his parents, Stanley and Pauline Stachniewicz, Chester was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley Stachniewicz, Walter Stachniewicz, Frank Stachniewicz, Edward Wiliszewski, Leo Wiliszewski and George Wiliszewski; and his sisters, Lottie Stachniewicz, Frances Calabro, Helen Bonnick and Clara Kamoinka.



In addition to his wife, Bernadine, Chester is survived by his three children, Barbara Stachniewicz, Haverhill, Mass.; Deborah Samley, Charlottesville, Va.; and John Stachniewicz and his husband, Steven Baker, Boston, Mass.; his three grandchildren, Rebecca Warns and her husband, Tom; Kathryn Samley; and Hannah Samley; his great-grandson, Leo Warns; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.



Private interment will be in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends are invited to attend Chester's viewing which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



For information or to send the Stachniewicz family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.



The family will be providing flowers, so they kindly request that in lieu of floral tributes you consider making a donation in Chester's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 19, 2019