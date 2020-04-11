|
Christian D. Royek, of Nuangola, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home.
Born Aug. 26, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Ronald and Patricia Conwell Royek of Wilkes-Barre Township.
Christian was a member of the last graduating class at Marymount grade school and a 1984 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre. He received an associate degree from Luzerne County Community College; a bachelor's degree from Wilkes University in psychology; and his bachelor's degree in nursing from Misericordia University.
He was employed at Wernersville State Hospital for seven years and currently at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Scranton.
Christian was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was an avid bagpiper and reader and loved to cook.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Royek; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Virginia Conwell.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is the love of his life, Sheri Mountz, Nuangola; aunt, Eloise Rydzfski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; uncles, Robert Flynn and his wife, Sharon, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Robert Conwell, Hanover Twp.; and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held Tuesday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. John S. Terry, Pastor, celebrating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020