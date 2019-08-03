|
Christian "Chris" J. Raub, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., died at home Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Rose Zadrozny of Hanover Twp. and the late Barry Raub. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 1991, and was formerly employed by Cornell Iron, Mountain Top and Curry Donuts in Dallas. Chris enjoyed putting together model trains and working on cars.
In additional to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Barry Raub, and sister, Joy Raub, both of Hanover Twp.; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends are invited to join the family at a visitation from 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.
Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019