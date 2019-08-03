Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Raub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian J. "Chris" Raub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian J. "Chris" Raub Obituary
Christian "Chris" J. Raub, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., died at home Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Rose Zadrozny of Hanover Twp. and the late Barry Raub. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 1991, and was formerly employed by Cornell Iron, Mountain Top and Curry Donuts in Dallas. Chris enjoyed putting together model trains and working on cars.

In additional to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Barry Raub, and sister, Joy Raub, both of Hanover Twp.; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family at a visitation from 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now