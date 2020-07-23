Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Christian Joseph Michael Mercadante Obituary

Christian Joseph Michael Mercadante, 22, of Mountain Top, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Joseph and Kelly Karpowich Mercadante and graduated from Crestwood High School, Class of 2016. He was serving his country proudly in the United States Marines and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and his quad.

He was preceded in death, in addition to grandparents, by his infant sister, Kayla Mercadante; and brother, Shawn Camm.

Left to cherish Christians memory, in addition to his loving parents, are his brother, Mark (Stephanie) Mercadante, Hanover Twp.; sister, Caitlyn Callahan, Ashley; twin sister, Christina Mercadante, Mountain Top; sister, JennaRae, Mountain Top; brother, Anthony Mercadante, Mountain Top; maternal grandmother, Constance Karpowich; nieces and nephews, Alex, Alexis and Grayson Raczkowski; and Jeovanna Jo Mercadante. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Interment will follow with military honors in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home for a visitation and from 9:30 until time of service Saturday.

Visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.


