Christina Bargella, 93, of West Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Hillsborough, N.J.



Christina was born in Nanticoke on April 23, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Nowack Kubricki.



Christina attended Nanticoke schools and was formerly employed by Atwater Inc., Plymouth.



Christina was a former member of St. Joseph's Slovak Church, Nanticoke, and was a member of its Christian Mothers Society. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking and baking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.



Christina was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Bargella; as well as ten brothers and sisters.



Christina is survived by her daughter, Marlene Taney and her husband, Donald; son, Joseph Bargella and his wife, Brenda; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Christina will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the main church of St. Faustina Parish, Hanover Street, Nanticoke. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nanticoke. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019