|
|
Christina Johanna Cordero Tyler, a registered nurse and life resident of Wilkes-Barre, was called home Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 31.
Christina is survived by her husband, Jamal Tyler; her mother Joan Ayers; and sister, Samantha Shervinski.
Christina grew up in Wilkes-Barre and attended GAR Memorial High School where she dominated in softball and volleyball, but her true passion was singing in chorus. She had many successes and was selected through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association to participate in district, regional, and all-state levels with her beautiful, unforgettable singing voice. She then attended Keystone Job Corps., where she became a licensed practical nurse before graduating from Luzerne County Community College School of Nursing in 2011. Christina worked as an registered nurse for Little Flower Manor and River Street Manor as a charge nurse and nursing supervisor.
On Feb. 2, 2013, she married Jamal and 13 months later they were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Olivia.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter who will be sorrowfully missed.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019