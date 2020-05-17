|
|
Christine Carol Yustat Kachurak, 75, of Plymouth Twp., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her home.
Born April 29, 1945, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Mary E. Tomaszewski Yustat.
Christine was a 1963 graduate of Plymouth High School. One year before, in 1962, she met her future husband, Thomas A. Kachurak of Larksville, whom she married in 1972.
After high school, Christine obtained a cosmetology license, which she put to good use on her husband and later her young sons. She worked for Atwater Throwing Company in Plymouth and Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. in Mountain Top before moving to New York City, where she worked for Newsweek Magazine on Madison Avenue. While there, she met her roommates, Lydia Weiss, who would serve as maid of honor at her wedding, and Ute Lange, one of her bridesmaids. She loved both as family.
In 1968, Christine returned home, where she worked for Maternal Health in Wilkes-Barre and later the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania before retiring in the mid-1980s to become a full-time mother.
Christine's passion for learning and community persisted. In the late 1980s, she attended Wilkes University. She became a licensed Realtor and, with her husband, owned and managed numerous properties in Plymouth. She also remained civically engaged, highlighted by her membership in CELL, a community organization that contributed to the closure of the West Side Landfill. Later, she served as an auditor of Plymouth Twp. and finally as an elected supervisor of Plymouth Twp. during its navigation through and successful exit from Act 47 status. Christine retired as a supervisor in 2016. She remained very close friends with her township colleagues, whom she credited with saving the community she called home since 1972.
More than anything else, Christine loved and protected her family. She was dedicated to her husband and her sons, Frank J. and Adam C., who were her life. She was an active classroom mother during her sons' grade school years and a never missed an educational or sporting event when they were in high school. She imparted on them the desire to learn and always challenge oneself. In 2016, she became a grandmother to her grandson, Augustin, and in 2019, to her granddaughter, Aleksandria. Christine's love and legacy will live on through them, but she will be missed.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; her sons, Frank and Adam; her daughter-in-law, Karen; her grandchildren, Augustin and Aleksandria; her sister, Patricia Kelly; and numerous cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great descendants, and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an intimate service for Christine will be held at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, followed by interment in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Plymouth Twp., on Wednesday. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at a future date at All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, Christine's family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Parish.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020