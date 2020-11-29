Home

Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. South
Southbury, CT
Christine M. Volansky Obituary

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Christine M. Volansky, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 81.

Born in Swoyersville, she was the wife of the late Edward P. Volansky and daughter of the late John F. and Julia Lencoski Walko.

Those who had the privilege of knowing her understood how deeply she cared for her family and friends. She did not do this out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and support. And she always ensured that everyone she spoke to was healthy, happy and loved. She enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to music and doing crossword puzzles. During her travels, she was often awestruck by beautiful scenery and her excitement would make you smile.

Christine is survived by her much-loved son, Ed and wife, Deb; her two grandchildren, Tyler and Sabella; her dear brother, Richard Walko; and several nieces and nephews.

She will especially be remembered for her kind heart and joy of simple pleasures (like ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South in Southbury, Conn. Following the services she will be interred in State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Orthopedic Fund, in memory of Christine Volansky give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.


