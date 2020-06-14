|
Christine Theresa Menendez of Laflin passed away Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, at Wesley Village Care Center, Jenkins Twp.
Born April 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Albina Mock.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Manuel Menendez; daughter, Susan Menendez, and sister, Mary Ann Schuster.
Christine is survived by her sons, Anthony and his wife, Karen, Laflin; Paul and his wife, Louise, Plains Twp.; Manuel and his wife Jane, Plains Twp.; Richard, Damascus, Md.; Christopher and his wife Alisa, Jenkins Twp.; 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Christine was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and worked for several years as a switchboard operator in New Jersey before returning to Wilkes-Barre to raise her family.
Christine had a deep and unwavering faith. She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Hudson where she was an active member of their Christian Mothers organization until the parish's closing. More recently, she was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Wesley Village for their exceptional care during Christine's stay at the facility.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the state Department of Health. The number of guests at one time is limited to 25 people. Please pay your respects in a timely fashion so others have the same opportunity.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin, with the Rev. Phillip Sladick as celebrant. With capacity restrictions in place, there is room for approximately 40 to 50 guests, in addition to the family, in the church.
Interment services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hudson.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please wear a mask if attending visitation, funeral or church service.
For condolences to the family or for directions, visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020