Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Christine Peranski Obituary

Christine Peranski of Nanticoke passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, under the care of Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Pelehach. She resided in Nanticoke most of her life and graduate of Nanticoke High School.

Prior to retiring, she was employed at RCA Corporation, Mountain Top.

A devout catholic, Christine was a member of St. Joseph's Slovak Catholic Church, Nanticoke, the St. Joseph's School Guild and St. Joseph's Christian Women Society. Following the closure of the church, she became a member of St. Faustina Parish. She also was a member of the Catholic Heritage Society, Catholic Federation, Rose Tucker Senior Center and Birthday Club.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and traveling with her husband to different countries. She loved her children, grandchildren and great -grandson and enjoyed attending their sports games, chorus concerts and variety shows.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Thomas Peraski in 1995.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Peranski and wife, Kathy; daughters, JoAnn Jones and husband, Keith and Linda Moran and husband, Ray; 8 grandchildren and a great grandson.

Viewing and visitation hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke. Those attending will be required to use hand sanitizer, a mask and observe social distancing.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Faustina Parish with interment in St. Joseph's Slovak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Mrs. Peranski's memory, to the of NEPA, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown PA 18109

To leave the family an on-line condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


