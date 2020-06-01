|
|
On Friday, May 29, 2020, Christine Walkowiak was called home.
She was born June 5, 1931, to John and Anna Hreha Latsko. Christine retired from the Wilkes-Barre School District of 35 years. She held a position in the Democratic Women's Committee in the 16th Ward of Wilkes-Barre. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and at the family property in Bradford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edward; her sisters, Helen Wojciechowski, Margaret Krakoski, Anna Latsko, Betsy McNulty, Sylvia Zappulla, Josephine Zappulla; brothers William Latsko, Andrew Latsko and John Latsko.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Helene), Edward (Laurie), William (Debbie); daughters, Debby Balut (John), Lisa (Michael); nine grandchildren, Stephanie Hart (Mike), Jamie Metzyer (Kevin), John Balut (Erin), Delaina Walkowiak, Heather Kratz, Tara Kratz, Kyle Walkowiak, William Walkowiak; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl Walkowiak (Patricia); sisters-in-law, Elenor Donati, Carol Walkowiak and Florence Meli (Vincent).
A private funeral will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020