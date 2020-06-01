Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Walkowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Walkowiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Walkowiak Obituary
On Friday, May 29, 2020, Christine Walkowiak was called home.

She was born June 5, 1931, to John and Anna Hreha Latsko. Christine retired from the Wilkes-Barre School District of 35 years. She held a position in the Democratic Women's Committee in the 16th Ward of Wilkes-Barre. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and at the family property in Bradford County.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edward; her sisters, Helen Wojciechowski, Margaret Krakoski, Anna Latsko, Betsy McNulty, Sylvia Zappulla, Josephine Zappulla; brothers William Latsko, Andrew Latsko and John Latsko.

She is survived by her sons, Donald (Helene), Edward (Laurie), William (Debbie); daughters, Debby Balut (John), Lisa (Michael); nine grandchildren, Stephanie Hart (Mike), Jamie Metzyer (Kevin), John Balut (Erin), Delaina Walkowiak, Heather Kratz, Tara Kratz, Kyle Walkowiak, William Walkowiak; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl Walkowiak (Patricia); sisters-in-law, Elenor Donati, Carol Walkowiak and Florence Meli (Vincent).

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -