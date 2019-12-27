Home

Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Christopher C. Sincavage

Christopher C. Sincavage Obituary
Christopher C. Sincavage, 60, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home.

Born in Kingston on July 7, 1959, he was the son of the late Charles and Caroline Wanyo Sincavage.

He was a graduate of West Side Tech.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved spending time at his camper at Alpine Meadows, Stevensville. He also played in polka bands and various other rock bands.

He was employed by Keystone Automotive, Exeter, for over 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Leslie Anne Sincavage.

Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Jeanne Wren; sons, Ronald E. Temarantz and Shawn C. Temarantz; daughters, Tanya L. Pershalski and her husband, Butch; and Koren Sutliff; grandchildren, Brooke, Shawn, Jadyn, Benjamin and Ellie; sister, Charlynn Moran; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and his dogs, Petey and Ringo.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The Rev. Wayne Nichol will officiate.

Friends may call Sunday from p.m. to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019
