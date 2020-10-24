Home

Christopher D. Bohonko, of Plains Twp., passed away on his 39th birthday, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Kingston, Chris was the son of Robert and Rose Marie (Ambrose) Bohonko of Plains Twp.

Chris was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 2000, and was employed as a chef at various restaurants in the valley. He was an avid Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, Bob and Rose Marie, are his daughters, Hannah and Hailey Bohonko; brother, Jeremy Bohonko and his wife, Toni, Mooresville, N.C.; sister, Nicole Bohonko, Plains Twp.; nephews, Chase and Cooper Bohonko; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Chris was an organ donor and his family hopes their tragedy can be another family's joy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Chris' daughters by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/p4vks5-hannah-and-hailey-college-fund.

For additional information or to leave Chris' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


