Christopher Dawe, 65, of Lehman Twp., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Newport News, Va., Sept. 23, 1954, and was the son of Judith Simms Dawe, Lehman, and the late Gordon Dawe.
Chris grew up in Lehman Twp. and was educated at Lake-Lehman School District, graduating in 1972. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam era in Spain, at the rank of senior airman. Chris was honorably discharged in 1977. Upon returning, he enrolled at Luzerne County Community College and graduated as a registered nurse. Chris worked in Utah for several years and then returned to Lehman Twp. He worked in the emergency room at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and then at S.C.I. Dallas as a nurse, until he reached retirement. Chris was interested in classic cars, motorcycles, football and helping his brother out at the family farm. He also was a statistician for the Berwick football team. Christopher was a member of the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, William G. Dawe and his wife, Dottie; nephew, John W. Dawe, Kingston; and many cousins.
Graveside services will be in Lehman Center Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Memorial donations may be made to the Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Lehman, PA 18614.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020