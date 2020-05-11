Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Service
To be announced at a later date
Christopher J. Crilley

Christopher J. Crilley Obituary
Christopher John Crilley, 44, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.

He was the husband of Rebecca M. Anderson Crilley.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Francis Crilley and the late Charlene Schnebelin Crilley.

Chris was a mechanical engineer at Bridge Gap Engineering, Northampton.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, are son, Jaden Crilley; daughter, Maya Crilley; sisters, Denise Zwiebel and her husband, Christopher, and Lori Gugliotti and her husband, David; nieces and Nephews, David, Allison, Eva and Luke.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christopher's wife, Rebecca, for the purpose of establishing educational funds for their children.

Contributions may be mailed to Rebecca at her home or in c/o the funeral home at 225 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 11, 2020
