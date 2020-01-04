|
Christopher J. Fellin, 54, of Sugar Notch, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Christopher was born in Hazleton and was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School,
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Deacon Tom Cesarini will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020