Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christopher J. Fellin Obituary
Christopher J. Fellin, 54, of Sugar Notch, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Christopher was born in Hazleton and was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School,

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Deacon Tom Cesarini will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020
