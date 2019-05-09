Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher J. Kalanik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher J. Kalanik, 54, a resident of White Haven, fell asleep in the Lord early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, while in the care of Residential Hospice inpatient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a lingering illness.



Born March 10, 1965, in Dunmore, he was the younger of two sons to Mrs. Barbara Kalanik, of Dallas, and the late Mr. Edward Paul Kalanik.



Educated in the Mountain Top schools, Chris was a member of the 1983 graduating class of Crestwood High School. He later furthered his education by completing courses in masonry from the Georgia Technical Institute.



Locally and prior to his illness, Chris was self-employed in the masonry trade. He also worked with Mountain Productions, of Wilkes-Barre, where he would help stage various entertainment venues, including the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd. Previously, he also worked as a landscaper for several years.



Chris is remembered as being a loving son and brother who will be greatly missed by his beloved family, especially his adoring and faithful companions, his dogs, Ingred and Serak.



He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Edward Paul Kalanik, in 1986, and by his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Kachmar.



Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, Barbara, Dallas, are his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Debbie Kalanik, also of Dallas; his aunt, Mrs. Mary Ann Thomas and her husband, James, Glenside; and several cousins and friends.



Per Christopher's wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his mom and family. There will be no formal visitation hours. Private committal will take place in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas, where the Rite of Committal will be offered by the Rev. Michael Kerestes, pastor.



The North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. is honored to care for Christopher and his family at this time.



