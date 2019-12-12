|
|
Christopher L. Davies, 39, of Sheatown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Aug. 1, 1980, in Fayetteville, N.C., he was a son of Deborah Pollock Harrison, Hanover Twp., and Howard Davies III, Taylor.
Christopher resided in the Nanticoke area most of his life. He graduated from Greater Nanticoke Area High School and served with the National Guard. He was last employed as a carpenter with Simplex Homes, Scranton. Chris loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was a devoted husband, father and friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever crossed his path.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, the former Melinda Drozdowski; children, Christopher Lee Davies Jr. and Madelyn Davies and stepson, Richard Matthews III, all at home; brothers, Howard Davies IV, Hanover Twp.; Ryan Davies, Philadelphia; and Corey Davies, Taylor; a sister, Marissa Davies, Taylor; stepfather, Frank Harrison; and nieces and nephews, Julliea, Sophia and Tessa, Zachary, Preston and Jaxson Davies.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, pastor of Nebo Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation hours will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 12, 2019