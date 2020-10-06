Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Micheletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher M. Micheletti


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher M. Micheletti Obituary

Christopher M. Micheletti, 44, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Vitas Hospice, Broward County North Medical Center, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Chris, formerly of Plains, was a resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., for several years.

Born on April 24, 1976, in Wilkes-Barre, Chris was a 1994 graduate of Coughlin High School. Chris was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, Peter and Norma Kuzemko; Angelo J. Micheletti; and Bernard and Loretta Fernando; and an uncle, Peter W. Kuzemko.

Chris will be sadly missed by his loving mother and father, Vicky and Angelo Micheletti, Plains; sister, Lisa Micheletti, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; son, Dylan Micheletti, Coral Springs, Fla.; uncles, Richard Micheletti, Bear Creek; and Michael Kuzemko, Plains; cousins, Kiana and Alexander Micheletti; in addition to many friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -