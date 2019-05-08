Guest Book View Sign Service Information S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home 530 W Main St Plymouth , PA 18651 (570)-779-2014 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home 530 W Main St Plymouth , PA 18651 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home 530 W Main St Plymouth , PA 18651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Ryan Estock, 32, of Larksville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, due to complications from a 28-year-long struggle as a heart transplant recipient.



Born Feb. 27, 1987, in Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, he was the son of David M. Estock and Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak. Christopher attended James M. Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College, where he greatly enjoyed working on computers and graphic design.



Christopher was a kind soul and was a kid at heart. He loved his family deeply and greatly enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews. Chris had a very special bond with his nephew, Fox. They loved playing video games together and enjoyed each other's company.



Chris was an avid collector and loved anything that was nostalgic of '90s pop culture. He was a very passionate and talented artist who loved to draw and sketch, especially anime.



Christopher was preceded in death by his sister, Bree Michelle; maternal grandfather, Clarence Amos; paternal grandparents, John and Julianna Kerchanin Estock; and stepmother, Dawna Yeager Estock.



Surviving are his father, David M. Estock, with whom Chris resided; mother, Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak; stepfather, Bill Walkowiak; maternal grandmother, Dorothy L. Amos; brother, David M. Estock Jr. and his wife, Lauren; sister and best friend, Caitlin M. Estock and her husband, David Materna; stepbrother, William A. Murray V and his wife, Breah; niece, Pippa; nephews, Fox Christopher and David Jr.; companion, Diane Yakabovicz and her son, Ian, whom Chris had a very special bond with; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. James Sienkiewicz officiating.



Family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at



To submit condolences to Christopher's family, please visit

Christopher Ryan Estock, 32, of Larksville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, due to complications from a 28-year-long struggle as a heart transplant recipient.Born Feb. 27, 1987, in Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, he was the son of David M. Estock and Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak. Christopher attended James M. Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College, where he greatly enjoyed working on computers and graphic design.Christopher was a kind soul and was a kid at heart. He loved his family deeply and greatly enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews. Chris had a very special bond with his nephew, Fox. They loved playing video games together and enjoyed each other's company.Chris was an avid collector and loved anything that was nostalgic of '90s pop culture. He was a very passionate and talented artist who loved to draw and sketch, especially anime.Christopher was preceded in death by his sister, Bree Michelle; maternal grandfather, Clarence Amos; paternal grandparents, John and Julianna Kerchanin Estock; and stepmother, Dawna Yeager Estock.Surviving are his father, David M. Estock, with whom Chris resided; mother, Debra L. Amos Estock Walkowiak; stepfather, Bill Walkowiak; maternal grandmother, Dorothy L. Amos; brother, David M. Estock Jr. and his wife, Lauren; sister and best friend, Caitlin M. Estock and her husband, David Materna; stepbrother, William A. Murray V and his wife, Breah; niece, Pippa; nephews, Fox Christopher and David Jr.; companion, Diane Yakabovicz and her son, Ian, whom Chris had a very special bond with; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. James Sienkiewicz officiating.Family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at www.give.chop.edu/page/content/give To submit condolences to Christopher's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close