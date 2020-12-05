Home

Christopher Wash


1989 - 2020
Christopher Wash Obituary

Christopher Wash, 32, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 2, 1989, he was the son of Joyce Rome and William Wash.

He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. He had been employed as a forklift operator.

He was a devoted son, husband, and father and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Temple Guest Wash, their daughter, Emma Guest-Wash, uncles and aunts, Sandy Rome (Becky), Hershey; Carol Kowalke (Kirk), Oregon; and Tommy Rome (Kim), Dupont; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Christopher's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


