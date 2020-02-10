|
Claire A. Lagoski, 91, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Clara Panek Mancini. She worked as a teacher assistant in the Luzerne County Intermediate Unit and was an active member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband, beloved educator and principal, John A. Lagoski; son, John M. Lagoski, Hanover Twp.; sister, Genevieve Russo, Clifton, N.J.; and brother Mark Mancini, Cedar Point, N.C.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Langdon and husband, Chris, Prospect Park; sister, Ann Llewellyn, Glen Burnie, Md.; brother, Alex Mancini, Glenside; and grandchildren, Holden Langdon and Elena and Jonathan Lagoski, Kingston.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of her son, John, to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020