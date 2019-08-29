|
Claire Jones, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Stephanie Guckwa Fedak.
As children, Claire and her twin sister, Carol, were talented tap dancers. They performed in Atlantic City, at Madison Square Garden, and opened the Tony Grant Show weekly as the Tony Grant High Hat Steppers. Claire and Carol also starred in live commercials.
They often joked about their career ending commercial for Purvin Milk, where Carol thought it would be funny to blow bubbles in her milk, causing Claire to spit milk out on live television.
Claire also laughed about turning down the opportunity to perform on the Ed Sullivan Show so that she could become a high school strutter. Claire was a 1962 graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School.
Prior to raising her family, she became a legal secretary for Fahey Casper & Khron, and later a state stenographer for the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. Claire and her husband were the proprietors of Claire's Tavern, Ashley.
Claire fiercely loved her family and modeled strength, grace and loyalty while raising her daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, nature, Hallmark movies and animals; especially her pet squirrel, Jordan.
She was well-known for her humor, as well as her kind and generous spirit. She always put others before herself; especially her family. Her warm and welcoming nature brightened the lives of everyone who knew her, and she will be sorely missed.
Claire was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Jones, on June 22, 2012; and her twin sister, Carol Linkiewicz.
Surviving are her four loving daughters, Michelle Mack and her husband, James, Mountain Top; Danielle Day and her husband, David, Harding; Lisa Kozloski and her husband, Brian, Uniondale; and Laurie Dimirco and her husband, Mark, Wilkes-Barre; and 10 grandchildren, Carissa Taroli, Dominic Mack, Lauren Mack, James Mack Jr., Brian Kozloski Jr., Hunter Kozloski, Madison Day, Kendall Day, Kylee Kozloski and Miles Dimirco; and her older brother, John Fedak, Utah.
Funeral services for Claire will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
For information, or to leave Claire's daughters a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 29, 2019