Obituary

Claire Lewis, 101, of Catasauqua, passed away Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at home.



Born Claire Henneforth on Sept. 15, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruey Henneforth. Claire attended the East Allentown Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Surviving are her daughters, Claire Ellen English and husband, James, Lake Ariel; and Sherry Pahler and husband, Frank, with whom she resided; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.



Interment will follow in Dorrance Cemetery.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday.

80 Mountain Blvd South

Mountain Top , PA 18707

