Claire Kwasnick
Claire Marie Kwasnick Obituary

Claire Marie Kwasnick, 75, passed from this world with grace and dignity on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Sebastian, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.

Claire was born in Plains Twp. to Joseph and Eleanor Sobol and was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church. A graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Business College, she applied her skills to both manufacturing and education.

But it was through her strength as a woman, wife and mother that Claire truly shone.

She met the love of her life, Edward M. Kwasnick, at the age of 16. Eventually marrying, they celebrated 53 years together at the time of her passing, much of it living aboard boats in Virginia's Chesapeake Bay and the Florida Keys.

Because of this, it's easy to call Claire the "first mate." But truly, she was more often the captain.

A woman of infinite compassion and curiosity, Claire is survived by her husband, Edward M. Kwasnick, Crystal River, Fla.; sons, Edward M. Kwasnick, Jr. (Nicole), Charlottesville, Va.; and David E. Kwasnick (Lori), Pittsburgh; and Claire's best traits live on in her loving grandchildren Kate, Madeline, Joseph and Julia.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to .

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Fla.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.


