Claire P. Roccograndi, 75, of Larksville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, on July 19, 1943, the daughter of the late George and Rose Voycheck Krisanda. She was a member of the graduating class of 1960 of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed by Prestige Shoe and Central Slipper shoe factories until her marriage to Robert and then later as a cashier for Wendy's, Edwardsville. She retired at age 62 from Wyoming Valley West State Street Elementary School as a cleaning lady after 19 years of service.



Claire was a life resident of Larksville where she raised her family. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, PA where she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Group and actively participated in the church bazaars. She was a devoted Catholic who loved her church and family.



Claire also loved to crochet, play Sudoku and travel with her husband. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceding her in death was a sister, Antoinette Balutis; granddaughter, Tabitha Calabrese; three infant great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lillian and Lacy Conley.



Surviving are her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Roccograndi; sons, Robert J. Roccograndi and his wife, Sarah, Bristow, Va.; Paul Roccograndi and his wife, Kim, Larksville; daughters, Terri Roccograndi, Apopka, Fla.; and Leslie Roccograndi, Shavertown; eight grandchildren, Randy Conley, Samantha Boyer and her husband, Kevin; Alexander Arledge, Kristin Waldrop, Tyler Arledge, Courtney Waldrop, Conner and Landon Roccograndi; five great-grandchildren, Kai and Izabela Boyer, Carmen Tindol-Artledge, Ian Conley, and Alexander Artledge Jr. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with the Rev Gerald Gurka officiating. Interment to follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Family and friends are asked to gather by 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the church.