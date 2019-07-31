Home

Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
570-287-6813
Claire Moran
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
Claire R. Moran Obituary
Claire R. Moran of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

Claire was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Rogan Moran of Kingston.

Claire was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston, Class of 1961. She attended business school in Washington, D.C., and later attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre.

She retired from the former Valley Manufacturing Corp. (now known as Unison) in 1998. At the time of her retirement, she was a member of the management team in charge of purchasing and inventory control.

During the course of her life, she was active in two parishes, St. Ignatius in Kingston and St. Aloysius in Wilkes-Barre, where she was a member of the choir.

Claire was predeceased by an infant sister, Mary Augusta Moran; and her brother, Frank Moran.

She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Gallagher and her husband, John Gallagher, New York City, N.Y.; her nephew, Brian Moran his wife, Celeste Ann, and their children, Emma and Alex, Falls; and her niece, Kathy Moran Kitchin.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019
