Clara A. Copp, 95, of Hughestown, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.
Born in Hughestown on Feb. 11, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Marino and Catherine Sagliocolo. She attended Hughestown schools and worked in the local garment industry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Moon" Copp; and daughter-in-law, Donna Copp.
Surviving are her sons, Bob Barhight and his wife, Connie, Wyoming; and Lenny Copp Jr., Hughestown; daughter, Claire Hindmarsh and her husband, Paul, Hughestown; daughter-in-law, Dolores Barhight, Hughestown; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
Interment will follow in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Clara's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2019