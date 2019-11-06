|
Clara B. Stahley of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born June 10, 1948, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Warke Poperowitz.
Clara was a 1966 graduate of Ashley High School and was employed for many years as a baker by Pierce Street Bakery, Kingston.
She enjoyed getting up early to travel to flea markets.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Remus; and by close family friends, Rita and John Strok.
Surviving is her husband, William, with whom she was married 43 years; sons, Scott Brozowski and his companion, Debbie Ostrowski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Kevin Stahley and his companion, Jessica Davis, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Jasmine Goodson, at home; her first granddaughter, Carleigh, who is expected next month; brothers, Alfred Poperowitz and his wife, Peggy; Frank Poperowitz and his wife, Barbara; James Poperowitz and his wife, Debbie; Ricky Poperowitz and is wife, Maryann; and Mark Poperowitz and his wife, Michelle; sisters, Patricia Voitek, Christine Kane and Deborah Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law Earnest and Gay Stahley and Marie and Richard Sturdevant. She will also be deeply missed by family dogs, Snoopy, Gracie Allen, Misty, Traveller and Buford.
Private funeral services were held by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019