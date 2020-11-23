Home

Clara E. Baker, 85, formerly of Pall Road, Sweet Valley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.

Born Sept. 12, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Corey and Anna Rinker Moore. Clara graduated from Lehman Jackson Ross High School, Class of 1955. She was employed by various places throughout the years and for many years at Luzerne Outerwear Plant, Shickshinny, as a sewer, until she retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Baker, on Dec. 1, 2001; a son, Corey Baker; daughters, Samantha Baker and April Shields; brothers, Walter, Russell, Vernon and Corey Moore; and a sister, Catherine Dorsett.

Surviving are a daughter, Alberta Martin; a son, Fred Baker and his wife, Sheri; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Stewart and Charlotte Mitchell; brothers, Donald and Paul Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Roaring Brook Baptist Church, 332 Prichards Road, Hunlock Creek, with Pastor Daniel Brubaker officiating.

Private interment will be in Bethel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.


