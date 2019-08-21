Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:45 PM - 7:30 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Clara M. Casterline Obituary
Clara M. Casterline, 91, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 19, 2019, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Howard Fox and Veronica Mullens Fox. She attended Luzerne schools and was a member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, Kingston. Clara was employed by General Cigar, where she retired from after 30 years.

Clara was a very active member of her church where she was involved in the activities and was also a greeter during services.

Clara loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were the loves of her life.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2009; and brothers and sisters.

Clara is survived by her son, John Casterline and his wife, Jane, Waiting River, N.Y.; daughter, Marjorie Glatz and her husband, Hal, Exeter; brothers, Sam Ruggeri and John Ruggeri, both of the Carolinas; and Gene, Edwardsville; sisters, Antoinette Weiss and her husband, Bob, Shavertown; and Tina, Florida; grandchildren, Gwen, Elllie and Christina; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Natalie, Ethan and Kayle; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with the Rev. Dennis Gray officiating. Internment will be in Fern Knoll Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019
