Clara Manik of Old Forge passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.

Born in West Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Veronica Alice Wilushewski Lisowski and was a graduate of Harter High School, West Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Manik, on June 1, 2018; infant brother, Adam; brother, Bernard; and sister, Frances Spencer.

Surviving are son, Joseph Manik, Maryland; sister, Barbara Freeman, Berwick; and nieces and nephews.

Joseph would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit for the care and concern that was shown to his mom.

Private funeral services and interment were held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Clara's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


