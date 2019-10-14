|
Clarence Cass Casterlin Jr., 81, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
Born in Pittston on March 15, 1938, Clarence was the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Jenny Eagan Casterlin.
Clarence graduated from Pittston High School in 1956. He served his country as a member of the United States Army deployed in Germany.
He was very proud of his children and loved them with all his heart. He had many family members and friends who loved and respected him dearly. Clarence made his way in life as a carpenter, painter, truck driver and plumber.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Susan von Ahrens; sister, Dorothy Lee; and brother, Robert.
Clarence is survived by his children, daughters, Karen Brack and husband, Brian, Scranton; Gail Balberchak and husband, Stephen, Pittston, with whom he resided; sons, Bryan Casterlin and wife, Sandy, Plains Twp.; Wayne Casterlin and Kevin Casterlin, both of Pittston; sisters, Grace Deeble and Ruth Morgan; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made by visiting Clarence's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019