Clarence E. "Jim" Fisk, 87, of West Pittston, passed away after a long illness at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marion VanAuken Fiske.
Jim was a graduate of West Pittston High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston.
He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he was a sheet metal worker. After retirement, he was a West Pittston crossing guard and custodian at the First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Fiske, and a sister, Beverly Irace.
Surviving are his wife, Louise Alberigi Fisk; daughter, Sandra Alexander and her husband, Chris, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; son, Gary Clegg and his wife, Debra, Riverview, Fla.; grandchildren, Heather Mullican and her husband, Shay; and Mason Clegg; great-grandchildren, Juniper and Finch; brothers, Sterling Fiske and his wife Gertrude, West Pittston; and Charles Fiske and his wife, Susan, Hendersonville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Marie Steinberger and her husband, Robert, West Pittston; and Rose Marie Alberigi, West Pittston; nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Theresa Lauricella for her friendship and caregiving.
Private interment will be held in West Pittston Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Jim's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020