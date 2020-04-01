|
Clarence E. "Weed" Russell 77, of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Weed was born in Bainbridge, N.Y., on Sept. 28, 1942, and was the son of the late Genevieve and Clarence Russell. He graduated from Unadilla High School, Class of 1960, and Cornell University with a degree in civil engineering. He also served two years in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of E5.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Carol Figel; son, Steven, Massachusetts; daughter, Michelle Parks and husband, Michael, South Carolina; and granddaughters, Madeleine and Zoey, South Carolina; sisters, Janet DeSimone, Newton, Mass; and Nancy Russell, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Due to recent health concerns, a memorial service will not be held at this time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020