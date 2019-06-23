Home

Heller Funeral Home
633 3Rd St
Nescopeck, PA 18635
(570) 752-7121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Heller Funeral Home
633 3Rd St
Nescopeck, PA 18635
View Map
Clarence V. Evancho Obituary
Clarence V. Evancho, 75, of Dorrance Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Mountain Top Senior Rehab and Care.

Born in Nanticoke on June 27, 1943, he was a son of the late George and Mary M. (Lukashewski). He was raised and educated in Dorrance Twp. Clarence retired from Wise Potato Chip after many years of employment.

He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians church in Dorrance Twp.. He enjoyed working on the family farm and completing the many tasks involved.

He will be greatly missed by his brothers, John Evancho, Dorrance Twp.; Andrew Evancho, Dorrance Twp.; Edward Evancho and wife, Susan, Slocum Twp.; sister, Mary Ann Vencak, Hobbie; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Joseph Evancho.

Family will receive friends from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. A graveside service will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's Road, Dorrance Twp.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019
