Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Clem Atkins


1932 - 2019
Clem Atkins Obituary
Clem Atkins entered into eternal slumber with our Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre's Hospice Unit, following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Josephine Atkins of Nanticoke.

Clem attended Nanticoke High School and went on to proudly serve his country, obtaining elite positions in the U.S. Army as an Army Ranger and a member of the 82nd Airborn Division.

After his time in the service, Clem met and married his wife of 61 years, Henrietta Dydo. Together, they moved to New Jersey where they began their family and Clem obtained employement at GAF Chemicals where he worked until he and his young family decided to move back home to Nanticoke after 15 years.

Upon returning home, Clem began his career at Air Products, from where he retired after many years.

Fishing with his son and brother, riding his quad in the woods, and proudly telling stories of his time in the service were among some of Clem's favorite past times.

In addition to his parents, Clem was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Atkins Jr., Joseph Atkins, Chester Kutera Sr. and Elenor Forgione.

Surviving are his wife, Heneritta Dydo Atkins; children, Diane Mazur and her husband, Michael; David Atkins and his wife, Donna; Bobovitch Atkins; Dawn Downs and her husband, Michael; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will be celebrating Clems's life privately following preparations and arrangements by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
