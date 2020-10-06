Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Clem Brodowicz, 59, of Oakdale, Calif., passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Clem was born in Nanticoke on June 26, 1961. He was the son of the late Clem and Beatrice Jones Brodowicz.

Clem was a high school graduate and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed as a sergeant correctional officer for Sierra Conservation Center.

Surviving are his wife, the former Melony Swaithes; daughter, Sarah Kelley and her husband, Trevor; son, Nikolas Brodowicz; grandchildren, Jaicob, Braydon and Grant; sisters, Eva Jackson; Sandy Chesla; Joan Connell; and Beatrice Jankowski.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry Lohman officiating.

Interment will be held in Edgehill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

Family and Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a Dementia Foundation of the donor's choice.


