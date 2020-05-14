Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Chapel Lawn Memorial Park
Clement Wasmanski Obituary
Clement Wasmanski, 90, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at his home, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Born in Hudson, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stella Mahalick Wasmanski.

Clement was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of airman first class. He was employed in the shipping department by Mideast Aluminum, Mountain Top.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Joseph, Stanley, Frank, Edward and Anthony Wasmanski; sisters, Josephine, Anna, Ethel, Sophie and Lillian.

Surviving are his daughter, Gloria Ray and her husband, Jerry, Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Clement's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020
