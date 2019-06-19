Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Clifford D. Troup Obituary
Clifford D. Troup, 93, of Trucksville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and attended school at Robert Gordon's College, Aberdeen, Scotland. He enlisted with the Gordon Highlanders during World War II, ending the war with the royal artillery of the British Army. He emigrated to the United States in 1948.

Clifford had a long work career at Atlas Chain, Pittston, and then at Glen Summit Water Company.

He volunteered many hours as a member of the Irem Temple.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Aird Troup; by second wife, Kay Cunningham Troup; girlfriend, Joy Lewis; and by nine siblings.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews; two stepdaughters; a step-granddaughter and two step-grandsons.

Cliff was a blessing to all who knew him and loved him. He will be dearly missed by all.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Visiting Angels for all the care they gave Clifford during his last days.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
