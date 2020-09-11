Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Wesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford "Butch" Wesley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford "Butch" Wesley Obituary

Clifford "Butch" Wesley passed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, at the age of 73.

Previously from Edwardsville, he is survived by his wife, Julia Wesley, Coopersburg; daughters, Lisa Sebolka and husband, Jeff Sebolka; and Lori Trapane and husband, Mark Trapane; grandchildren, Mark Sebolka; Holly Wildoner; Brandon Sebolka; Brett Kennedy; Alexis Kennedy; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Kern and Mary Templeton.

Private funeral services will be held in Bethlehem.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -