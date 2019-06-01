|
Clint R. Donovan, 47, of Moosic, died unexpectedly at home Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Born in Kingston, son of the late Jerry and Linda Davies Donovan, he attended Meyers High School and quickly embraced his lifelong career as an automotive mechanic.
Clint is survived by two sons, Keith Donovan, Luzerne County, and Clint Donovan, Jr., of the Poconos, twin daughters Kelly and Kristi, Wilkes Barre, a sister, Michelle Donovan, Nanticoke, two brothers, Mark Donovan, and wife Jessica, Hanover, and Dave Donovan, Wilkes Barre, a close friend, Clair Learn, Moosic, two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, DeAnna McGuinness Donovan, and a brother, Jerry Donovan.
A reception and memorial service will be conducted from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2019