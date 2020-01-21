Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East End Primitive Methodist Church
79 Laurel St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
East End Primitive Methodist Church
79 Laurel St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Clora M. Sylvester


1950 - 2020
Clora M. Sylvester Obituary
Clora M. Sylvester, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Burn Center, Allentown.

Born Jan. 2, 1950, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Clora J. Thomas Sylvester. Clora graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1967, and she also graduated from Wilkes-Barre Business College. After working for several years as a secretary, Clora devoted her life to taking care of her mother and father and enjoyed traveling with them to the shore and many parks. She especially enjoyed going to the Farmers Market on Public Square. Clora was an active member of the First Christian Church, Plymouth, and after moving to Wilkes-Barre, she attended the East End Primitive Methodist Church.

Surviving are an uncle, Walter Nedick Sr., Clearwater, Fla.; numerous cousins, including Judith McAnally, Mountain Top; and best friend, June Hartman and her husband, Larry and their daughter, Karin, Shavertown; and Jennifer Hrivnak, Nanticoke.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in East End Primitive Methodist Church, 79 Laurel St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Marty Garms, pastor, officiating. Friends may call the church from 10 a.m. to service time. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

A special thank you is extended to all the compassionate doctors, nurses and various staff at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley Burn Center who did their very best on Clora's behalf.

Memorial contributions in Clora's name may be made to the East End Primitive Methodist Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020
