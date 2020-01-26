Home

Cloyd J. Miller

Cloyd J. Miller Obituary
Cloyd J. Miller of Ashley died Wednesday afternoon in Wilkes Barre General Hospital after an illness.

His wife of 47 years is the former Irlene Price. Born in Pocono Summit, son of the late John and Dorothy Dunlap Miller. Cloyd lived in the Poconos until he moved to the Wilkes-Barre area in 1993, and then settled in Ashley in 2003.

He worked for Connaught Laboratory and Selig Garden Center until he retired. He was a constable in Pocono Pines and was a fireman with the Tobyhanna Twp. Fire Department for over 20 years. Cloyd enjoyed showing horses, participating in local rodeos and country dancing with his wife and daughter.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dawn Gross, Ashley; a granddaughter, April Gross, Columbia, N.J.; a sister, Norma Wallingford, Appenzell and a number of nieces and nephews, good friend, Ray Franklin; and special companion, Smokey the cat.

He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Gross Jr.; and two sisters, Virginia and June.

At his request, there will be no services or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences may be sent to the Miller family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 26, 2020
