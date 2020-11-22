Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Colette Marie Lombardo Orlando


1932 - 2020
Colette Marie Lombardo Orlando Obituary

Colette Marie Lombardo Orlando, 88 of Pittston, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 20, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1932, in Pittston, to Michael and Louise Lombardo.

Colette is survived by her brother, Michael Lombardo and his wife, Donna; nephews, Michael Lombardo and his wife, Susan; Joseph Lombardo; James Lombardo and his wife, Kim; Francis Lombardo; Robert Lombardo and his wife, Jennifer; attorney Michael Lombardo and his fiancé, Brittany Dunn; and nieces Lisa Lombardo Alves and her husband, Mike; and Michelle Lombardo Albolino and her husband, Marc; six great-nieces and two great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dr. Joseph Lombardo; her husband John Richards; her husband Fred Orlando; and her nephew, John Lombardo.

Colette grew up and lived most her life on James Street in Pittston. Upon graduation in 1949, she worked for Eastern Airlines in New York, the Hahnemann Cancer Research Center in Philadelphia and as an office assistant in several local professional offices including the medical office of her brother, Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo.

Colette was a wonderful sister, aunt and friend. She loved travel, fine dining, reading and spending time with family and friends. She embodied kindness and grace and genuinely loved interacting with people.

In the last few years of her life, Colette received dedicated and compassionate daily care from her niece Lisa Lombardo Alves. The family would also like to thank great-nieces Ashlie and Lauren Alves and Lisa Cawley for their assistance with Colette's care.

The family will receive friends and relatives for a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance. A private funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Marello Parish and interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Colette's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


