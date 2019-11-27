|
|
Colleen B. Judge, 92, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home in West Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 11, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Neb., Colleen was the daughter of the late Paul and LaVerne Eyler Haworth.
Raised in Scottsbluff, Neb., Colleen was a graduate of Scottsbluff High School, attended Scottsbluff Junior College and was a 1948 graduate of the University of Nebraska, School of Arts and Sciences, where she acquired a bachelor of arts degree in English, with minors in history and psychology.
Colleen was employed by the Naval Department in Washington, D.C.
Colleen will be remembered as an extraordinarily loving and compassionate mom. There was no better role model in dealing with life's adversities with simple directness, unconditional kindness and humor. Colleen loved reading, writing poetry and sports. Colleen is that one person to make you smile and feel better about yourself. Our loss is heaven's gain. God is smiling. Thanks, mom!
In addition to her parents, Paul and LaVerne Haworth, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James W. Judge.
Colleen is survived by her 11 children, Dr. James III and wife, Katie, Chester Springs; Michael and wife, Anne, Dallas; Colleen Moore and husband, Dr. Rob, Palos Verdes, Calif.; Kathleen Fee and husband, John, Nantucket, Mass.; Brian and wife, Cathy, Edwardsville; Maureen Devine and husband, Wayne, Harveys Lake; Eileen Crossin and husband, Thomas, Trucksville; Marianne Judge, Doylestown; Sean and wife, Kim, Kingston; Patricia Gorman, Sewell N.J.; and Jennifer Fanning and husband, Andrew, Canton, N.Y.
Also surviving are her 27 grandchildren, James Judge IV and wife, Julie; Carolyn Urbanovich and husband, Matthew; Bonnie Coleman and husband, Michael; Megan Melvin and husband, Thomas; Daniel Judge; Dr. Conor Judge; Dr. Casey Judge; Daniel Moore; Patrick Moore; Shea Fee; Kerry Fee; Hannah Judge; Brian Devine; Megan Crawford and husband, Josh; Timothy Crossin and wife, Kimberly; Kelli Crossin; Erin Crossin; Samuel Piccone; Benjamin Piccone; Lauran Piccone; Sean Judge; Tara Judge; James Gorman; Nathan Gorman; Kaitlin Bardhan and husband, Ishan; Holly Fanning; and Kathryn Fanning. Colleen is also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care and comfort to their mom, including the caregivers at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's viewing which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 2nd St., Harveys Lake, with the Rev. Daniel A. Toomey, pastor, officiating.
Those who will be attending the funeral Mass are kindly asked to assemble directly at the church Saturday as there will be no procession from the funeral home.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass in St. Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019